Why gun Raiders back is joining the Newcastle Knights

Raiders back James Schiller has opened up about his decision to join Newcastle, saying he felt stuck behind Canberra's international centres Sebastian Kris and Matthew Timoko.
Schiller, 22, signed with the Knights in April for the next three seasons and will join the club later this year.
"There was a lot to weigh up ... It wasn't taken lightly, it took me a couple of months to think about," Schiller said after scoring a hat-trick for Canberra's NSW Cup side at the weekend.
"I've got an opportunity up there to play centre and explore my game more at centre.
"I could've stayed here definitely and worked away on the wing.
"It's no disrespect to 'Matty' and 'Seb' but you've got to be realistic in these situations and they're two international footballers that I know I'll be behind for a while.
"I'm honoured to be behind them and even playing outside some of them but I just had to do what's best for me."
Schiller, a Young Cherrypickers junior who also excelled at rugby union, is the cousin of Knights prop Jack Hetherington.
He has scored nine tries in 15 NRL games, but also bagged 25 in 30 NSW Cup appearances, five of which he made for St George Illawarra before linking with the Raiders, where he has been since 2022.
"I've done my time here in Canberra and I've got family up in Newcastle I'd like to spend a bit more time with as well," Schiller said, speaking with Fox Sports.
"It was a very hard one to think about - lots of sleepless night - but I'm excited for it and it's definitely a good change."
Raiders chief executive Don Furner told the Newcastle Herald last week it was highly unlikely Schiller would be released early to join Newcastle this season.
The second season of Gagai's contract, however, is subject to a mutual option.
Best, Newcastle's other regular centre, is also contracted until the end of 2027.
