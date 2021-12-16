coronavirus,

Three Hunter public schools will be closed on students' last day of term on Thursday due to COVID-19. Ashtonfield Public, Lambton High and Newcastle Middle School at Waratah will all be non-operational on Thursday after COVID-19 detections. Lambton High will be closed for a second day after a member of the school community tested positive, while the other two schools will only be closed for kids on the final day of their school year. A Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle spokesperson said classes have finished for the year, but St Mary's Warners Bay, St Aloysius Chisholm and All Saints College Maitland are closed to due to confirmed cases. Cardiff High said a member of its school community had tested positive, but "NSW Health have promptly assessed the situation and advised that there is no requirement to cease school operations". "As we are operating strict cohorting at our school, only the students in year seven and eight are asked to self-isolate as a precaution while we complete contact tracing," principal Joshua Gane told families. It comes as NSW Health has put out a close contact alert about a third nightclub. The Cambridge Hotel was named as a 'venue of concern' on Wednesday night. It follows a big bump in cases linked to an Argyle House event, a medical ball at NEX on Friday night, and another high risk exposure at Finnegans Hotel. Anyone who attended The Cambridge Hotel in Newcastle between 6.30pm on Friday, December 10, until 2.30am on December 11 is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for seven days. All household contacts of close contacts should also be tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received by everyone in the household.

