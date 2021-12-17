news, local-news,

It's the most wonderful time of the year, apparently. Superspreader events, long queues for COVID tests, and only six days before I have to start Christmas shopping. Thank goodness the Jets are around to spread hope and cheer. Of course, I may be going off a little early, pre-empting a positive result in what looks an intriguing clash of styles in the fixture with league leaders Macarthur tomorrow afternoon. But, as I have noted previously this season, you have to believe what your eyes tell you . And mine enjoyed a sumptuous feast of intricate, positive passing, excellent mobility and definitive and decisive end product as the Jets dissected Wellington at home last Friday night. If as a fan you got to the ground early enough to watch the A-League Women's team score five against Wellington then watched the fluency and decisiveness of the men's comprehensive victory, and left without a smile on your face, you are mighty hard to please. The stadium trust could install a retractable 30-metre high partition to keep out bitterly cold southerly winds when it's supposed to be summertime, but a little nip in the air seemed a small price to pay for the entertainment dished up. Last week, I wrote about the merits of the comeback against Sydney FC but noted that coach Arthur Papas would be looking for a performance of authority, control and clinical execution against Wellington. He got that, and then some, the scoreline important but the construction, timing and accuracy of the team-orientated goals sending waves of delight and belief through the coaching staff, the players and a delirious crowd. One swallow does not a summer make, of course, but there had been genuine signs that a result like this was brewing for the Jets and a match-up with the current leaders, and only unbeaten team in the competition, falls at a perfect time for those lining up the aspirations of the various teams. Those whose memory extends to last season will recall that Macarthur made the top six in their inaugural season on the back of a pretty frugal defence, solid shape, some pacey youngsters breaking from midfield and the goals of Englishman Matt Derbyshire. A lot of similarities remain. Coach Ante Milicic was a cunning, clever striker in his playing days and has carried that into the coaching ranks. He talks in the vernacular of the prototype modern mentor, preaching control and dominance and being on the front foot. But his teams are comfortable being compact defensively, operating with less of the ball and capitalising on limited opportunities. They lead the competition after four rounds with five goals for, and notably one against, in comparison to the Jets output of nine for and six against. He will have watched the Jets performance against Wellington and will have plans to limit the impact of Messrs Penha, Mikeltadze, and Boumal, who have provided the Jets with a quality I can seldom recall from three imports in unison. There will be focus on stopping the infield pass to Penha to switch the point of attack, and I can't see the Macarthur defence allowing Mikeltadze to play little one-twos and bounce passes 12 or 15 yards out from goal as Wellington did last weekend. On the flip side, trying to negate that will open up space for others and I can't see the Jets toning down their approach, despite the loss of Angus Thurgate to COVID isolation. I'm sure those south of the border will believe that the Melbourne derby - City v Victory - is the most intriguing and important game of the season to date, and that may be true, but the Macarthur v Jets game could provide the most telling form reference. The Jets are $7.50 to finish the season as the top team in NSW and $26 to contest the grand final with Melbourne City. Those juicy odds will shorten considerably if they get the chocolates at Campbelltown tomorrow.

