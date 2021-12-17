coronavirus,

Four Anglican Care residential aged care facilities in the Hunter have been locked down after staff and a visitor tested positive to COVID-19 Anglican Bishop of Newcastle and president of Anglican Care Peter Stuart confirmed that the four centres were locked down after a staff member tested positive at three of the facilities while a visitor who had attended a fourth had also been confirmed as a positive case. He said none of the residents or other staff were showing symptoms and resident vaccination rates for the third dose were high. "We are working closely with the State and Commonwealth authorities," Dr Stuart said. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/H4rQr3kwJCDkT9nukzGYK/52217ccb-cdfd-4667-8476-b9fb11333c28.jpg/r4_447_2045_1600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg