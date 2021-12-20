news, local-news,

Police are appealing for help from the public to find a teenager missing from the Maitland area. Declan Marsh, 16, was last seen at Rutherford, where he left home about 3pm on Tuesday November 30. Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were notified of his disappearance and have since been conducting inquiries into his whereabouts. Police and family hold concerns for Declan's welfare due to his age. Declan is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 5 foot 5 inches tall (165cm), of thin build with brown hair. He wears prescription glasses and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and red shoes. Declan is known to frequent the Maitland area. Anyone who sees Declan or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Maitland Police on (02) 4934 0200 or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 / https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

