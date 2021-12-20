Hunter's young business minds rewarded for innovative ideas

news, local-news,

UNIVERSITY of Newcastle student James Casey-Brown's experience saving a struggling swimmer at the beach sparked the idea for an invention that has earned him a major prize. The business, innovation and entrepreneurship second year student, 21, said it "feels good" to see his Surf Safe belt recognised at the Hunter Young Business Minds (YBM) Awards. "It's just an idea at the start, but then as soon as someone else that you don't know outside your family recognises it and gives it credit it's a huge confidence booster," he said. "It's amazing, especially such a big award, it feels great, definitely it feels good." IN THE NEWS: Mr Casey-Brown won the I2N University of Newcastle Under 25 University Student category - one of five categories - and $1000 to develop his idea. He said he was surfing at Bilgola Beach in 2018 when he saved a swimmer who was struggling in the water and in a state of panic, despite having a boogie board next to him. The lifeguards were at the other end of the beach. "I thought 'This is probably happening everywhere, along the coast, along Australia, across the world'," he said. He said research showed many of the drownings along the coastline were due to swimmers visiting beaches that weren't patrolled, or relying on someone else observing them from a distance. "If the user has a device and they are in control of their own safety it would change the game because they wouldn't have to be reliant on someone observing them from a distance," he said. He said people he surveyed said they wouldn't wear a lifejacket at the beach, due to stigma about not being a strong swimmer. He spoke with lifeguards and Whitworths Marine and Leisure and came up with his Surf Safe belt, which he said was aesthetically pleasing, functional and unobtrusive. "If they find themselves stuck in a rip in the surf, they can pull the trigger that bursts a CO2 cylinder, which breaks open the velcro seam of an outer pouch and inflates a buoyant ring that rises up underneath the users' arms," he said. Mr Casey-Brown said he was now ready to take his idea to the next stage. "I've done the first prototype, I've done the background research, but now it's more about finding those networks, finding those connections and building a bigger support around it," he said. "I think I'll work with I2N and the [Hunter] Futurepreneurs to see where I can take it. "What would be ideal is if lifeguards took this product and distributed them at the beach under their organisation... that would be one avenue. "If it was commercialised that would mean anyone on the market could buy it and then go for a swim wherever they want along the coast." YBM chairperson Cheryl Royle said the submissions showcased students' talent and creativity. "The awards are a great way to start putting an idea into action, test it and connect with others to help take it forward. We want to empower the Hunter's next generation of creators and innovators. "There's no reason why young people can't establish a successful business. For some, this may be a better alternative to traditional employment." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cab3awiUhmM7JiamdaiM3H/885296b8-ab8f-4a8a-af86-f7f9f4c203b6.jpg/r1_4_1799_1020_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg