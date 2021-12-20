news, local-news,

Firefighters have extinguished a large house fire at Rankin Park. Eleven crews arrived at the Dean Parade address just after 8am on Monday and found the home, thought to have been unoccupied, engulfed in flames. Firefighters safely isolated the property's solar power system and put on breathing apparatus. They entered the home but were forced back, due to the collapsing roof and intense heat. The blaze was extinguished within two hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Acting Superintendent Tim Hassiotis said it was a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero for a fire emergency could be the difference between life and death - or a building or other property being saved or destroyed.

