Police find wanted man hiding in cupboard at Cessnock
Police have arrested and charged a wanted man after he was found in the Hunter region on Monday - hiding from officers in a cupboard.
The NSW Police Northern Region Domestic Violence High Risk Offender Team and the State Crime Command's Extended Supervision Order Investigation Team began their search for the 29-year-old Tenambit man on December 8.
He was wanted due to an alleged breach of bail.
Police said their extensive investigations led officers to a unit at Dixon Street, Cessnock, about 2.30pm on Monday, where they found the wanted man hiding inside a bedroom cupboard.
He was arrested and taken to Cessnock Police Station where he was charged with four counts of failing to comply with an extended/interim supervision order, destroying or damaging property valued less than $2000, contravening an apprehended domestic violence order and breach of bail.
The man was refused bail and will face Cessnock Local Court on Tuesday.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark: newcastleherald.com.au
- Download our app
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News