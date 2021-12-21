news, court-and-crime,

Police have arrested and charged a wanted man after he was found in the Hunter region on Monday - hiding from officers in a cupboard. The NSW Police Northern Region Domestic Violence High Risk Offender Team and the State Crime Command's Extended Supervision Order Investigation Team began their search for the 29-year-old Tenambit man on December 8. He was wanted due to an alleged breach of bail. Police said their extensive investigations led officers to a unit at Dixon Street, Cessnock, about 2.30pm on Monday, where they found the wanted man hiding inside a bedroom cupboard. He was arrested and taken to Cessnock Police Station where he was charged with four counts of failing to comply with an extended/interim supervision order, destroying or damaging property valued less than $2000, contravening an apprehended domestic violence order and breach of bail. The man was refused bail and will face Cessnock Local Court on Tuesday.

