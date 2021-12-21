community, Kurri Kurri, Gas plant, Hunter Power Project, protest, Rally

ENVIRONMENTAL and community groups have gathered at the former Kurri Kurri aluminium smelter site to protest the approval of a new gas project. "We are out here because the Kurri Kurri gas and diesel plant received state approval yesterday," Gas Free Hunter coordinator, Fiona Lee, said at the site on Tuesday. "We are protesting this decision because all the experts - and everyone we speak to - tell us there's no need for this gas plant. There are many other renewable projects that could provide the firming capacity that this plant is stated to do. "We know there are 19 large-scale battery projects across the NSW planning department's desk as we speak. We have also spoken to energy analysists who said this gas plant is just not needed." With a capacity of 660MW, the $600 million Hunter Power Project is slated to "ensure security of supply" following the retirement of Liddell Power Station. The NSW department of planning inadvertently advised stakeholders and subscribers of the project's approval in an email sent in error Monday afternoon. Kurri Kurri local Lynn Benn said approval of a new gas project "just doesn't add up". "The NSW government keep talking about net zero targets but on the other hand keep approving new fossil fuel projects," Ms Benn said. "This site could be providing masses of jobs in future industry - like what is coming out of the University of Newcastle - if it was kickstarted with this kind of money. "Documentation says this project will only supply 10 ongoing jobs after the construction period."

