Jets defender Tiana Jaber savours stunning turnaround world-class strike

Jets defender Tiana Jaber was still buzzing on Tuesday about her world-class strike to score her maiden A-League goal in the 1-1 draw with Western Sydney Wanderers last Friday. But after a frustrating start to the season, Jaber was also relieved to be in the spotlight for the right reasons. The 21-year-old was sent off for a challenge, earning a second yellow card, late in the opening-round 3-1 loss to Sydney. On Friday, that seemed a world away when she gave the Jets the lead in round three with a stunning shot from 30 yards out. The "dream goal" was extra special for Jaber given the round one disappointment. "I've never had a red before and I definitely think it was a tough call on me, so just showing with that goal, that turnaround, is really a big relief for me because I don't want anyone thinking I'm a dangerous player because I'm not," Jaber said. "It's good to get my name back out there and have a fresh start because I definitely want to show everyone what I can do." She said the goal "came out of nowhere". "I didn't see any of my players, I had no options, and in that little moment I thought, I've cut in on my right, I've got space, so why not?," she said. "I didn't actually realise how far out I was. I've done a few shots like that before but they've never come off that good so I guess that just shows practice makes perfect." The Jets next play Wellington on Monday at Gosford.

