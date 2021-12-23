community,

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood - what many people might know as the blood bank - needs another 200 donors in the Hunter region between Boxing Day and early January to boost supplies for cancer and trauma patients. The news comes as the blood collection services appeals nationwide for more donors to keep up with potential demand during the festive season. "Across the state we are seeing blood orders ramp up as hospitals look to get as many patients as possible home for Christmas, which is creating high demand," Australian Red Cross Lifeblood spokesperson Jemma Falkenmire told the Newcastle Herald. "We are seeing the pandemic impact our donor numbers in the Hunter, with two in five donor chairs going empty after a cancelled appointment or no-show. "If you are feeling well and healthy and aren't waiting on a COVID test result, our donor centres will be open every day between Boxing Day and New Year." Donated blood is used to help people who have been in serious accidents, have had birthing complications, surgery and cancer. Blood platelets, a vital clotting agent used in emergencies and cancer treatment, last only seven days - meaning a constant supply is needed. It takes four donors to fill one bag. Michael Harris, 32, found himself in the chair at the donor centre in Broadmeadow on Wednesday morning. It was the 27th donation for the underground fitter from Mudgee, who recently moved to Cooks Hill. "It's a very easy thing that you can do for other people," Mr Harris said. "It doesn't cost me anything - just the time."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/c2572e29-c012-415b-8137-25a96a1bd42b.JPG/r0_186_3000_1881_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg