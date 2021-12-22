community,

An unmistakable summer breeze swept across Newcastle harbour while a similarly season defining crowd gathered outside the Fishermen's Co-op at Wickham on Thursday. The Christmas line-up started at dawn and was still several metres long by lunchtime. More than a dozen staff had their work cut out on the front counter while a similar number kept the fresh seafood supplies topped up. "I usually catch my own but I wasn't able to get out this year. They always have a great supply down here," Nelson Bay resident John Reilly, who walked out with several parcels of crab, lobster and Balmain Bugs, said. It was Fiona Clark's first trip to the co-op since moving from Melbourne. Tiger prawns, oysters, salmon and filleted snapper were among the dishes she will eat with her mother and brother on Christmas Eve. "I used to go to the South Melbourne fish markets and this is similar. I'm really impressed with how much seafood there is here," she said. Newcastle Fishermen's Co-op manager Robert Gauter said the vast majority of this year's offerings had been locally sourced. "Every year is different and this has been a great year for local seafood. We have some fantastic school prawns from Stockton Bight even though they are not in season," he said. We have also had some great stock come in from around Lake Macquarie and as far as the Hawkesbury." Of the 15,000 tonnes of prawns produced and consumed in Australia, 6 million kilograms are sold during the Christmas season. The seafood bonanza was also going strong at the Sydney fish markets, which began its annual 36-hour seafood marathon at 5am. Customers are expected to purchase more than 370 tonnes of seafood. "Our retailers have ample supply of prawns, oysters and salmon alongside lesser-known delicacies such as Sea Urchin, Scorpion Fish and Bonito," Sydney Fish Market chief executive Greg Dyer said. "The beauty of the fish market is the abundance and diversity of seafood that you won't find elsewhere."

