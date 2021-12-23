Selfless Santa: Rutherford couple bringing a smile to Hunter kids

community, Santa, Rutherford, Christmas

RUTHERFORD couple Grant and Bella Johnston are lighting up the lives of hundreds of Hunter children for the sixth year in a row. Every year, the Dietrich Close couple deck their house out in Christmas lights and offer free photos with Mr and Mrs Claus. "We enjoy putting a smile on the faces of children and parents," Mr Johnston said. "We have a letterbox and if the kids write a letter to Santa they get one back." Bella Johnston, who moved here from Canada after meeting Mr Johnston online 11 years ago, said they see between 50 and 100 cars come past each night. "We give out treat bags and an important tradition from my childhood is to make sure each child gets a mandarin with their sweets," Ms Johnston said. "We also usually do a flyer drop of over 300 homes to let kids know. This year Grant was in hospital for a bit and we couldn't afford to replace our printer that broke, so we were a bit down on numbers. "We don't have much ourselves but it's important to give back." Ms Johnston said she was unable to see here mother in Canada, due to COVID, before she passed. Doing the lights every year is about supporting the community through a difficult period according to Ms Johnston. "We make 120 treat bags every year and I've given just over 80 away so far. I'll take the rest down to the children's ward in the next few days," she said. "It makes my heart warm. If it can do that I think we're making the world a better place."

