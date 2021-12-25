coronavirus,

MORE than 6000 new cases of coronavirus have been reported for NSW on Christmas Day, including 627 in the Hunter New England. NSW Health announced on Saturday that 6288 people had tested positive in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, up from 5612 the day prior. Almost 150,000 tests were completed in the reported period. There are 388 people in hospital with the virus, up from including 52 in intensive care. These are similar numbers to those announced a day earlier. No deaths were reported in the 24-hour period. There are 6632 actives cases in the Hunter New England Health region. Twelve people are in hospital with the virus, including two in intensive care. Of the Hunter New England cases: Masks are now compulsory in all indoor non-residential settings, including for hospitality staff and in offices, unless eating or drinking. QR code check-ins are compulsory from Monday and hospitality venues including pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes will move to one-person per two-square metre rules indoors. There will be no density limits for outdoor settings. There rules will remain in place until Thursday, January 27. Key vaccination statistics are as follows: MORE NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/max.mckinney/60ee3a29-678d-4550-ae89-8caf6d317b6d.jpg/r0_221_4704_2879_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg