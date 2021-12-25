NSW Health announces 6288 new cases of COVID-19 on Christmas Day, 627 in Hunter New England
MORE than 6000 new cases of coronavirus have been reported for NSW on Christmas Day, including 627 in the Hunter New England.
NSW Health announced on Saturday that 6288 people had tested positive in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, up from 5612 the day prior.
Almost 150,000 tests were completed in the reported period.
There are 388 people in hospital with the virus, up from including 52 in intensive care.
These are similar numbers to those announced a day earlier.
No deaths were reported in the 24-hour period.
There are 6632 actives cases in the Hunter New England Health region.
Twelve people are in hospital with the virus, including two in intensive care.
Of the Hunter New England cases:
- 222 are from Lake Macquarie LGA
- 123 are from Newcastle LGA
- 80 are from Maitland LGA
- 34 are from Cessnock LGA
- 34 are from Port Stephens LGA
- 33 are from Tamworth Reg. LGA
- 16 are from Singleton LGA
- 15 are from Mid Coast LGA
- 12 are from Armidale LGA
- 10 are from Inverell LGA
- 7 are from Moree Plains LGA
- 7 are from Walcha LGA
- 6 are from Muswellbrook LGA
- 6 are from Upper Hunter LGA
- 5 are from Dungog LGA
- 5 are from Gunnedah LGA
- 4 are from Narrabri LGA
- 3 are from Gwydir LGA
- 2 are from Glen Innes LGA
- 1 is from Liverpool Plains
- 1 is from Tenterfield LGA
- 1 is from Uralla LGA
Masks are now compulsory in all indoor non-residential settings, including for hospitality staff and in offices, unless eating or drinking.
QR code check-ins are compulsory from Monday and hospitality venues including pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes will move to one-person per two-square metre rules indoors.
There will be no density limits for outdoor settings.
There rules will remain in place until Thursday, January 27.
Key vaccination statistics are as follows:
- 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
- 93.5 per cent of people aged 16 and over have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine
- 81.6 per cent of people aged 12-15 have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
- 78.3 per cent of people aged 12-15 have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine
