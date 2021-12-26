coronavirus,

NSW recorded 6394 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Christmas day, the state's health authority says. It was a slight increase from 6288 new cases across the state the previous day. There were 458 people in hospital as of 8pm Saturday, according to NSW Health, and 52 patients were in intensive care. No-one died from COVID-19 in NSW during the 24-hour period. NSW Health figures showed that 109,545 people were tested during that time. With regard to vaccinations, 95 per cent of people aged 16 and older in NSW have had their first jab, while 93.5 per cent have had their second. In the 12 to 15 year age group, 81.6 per cent have had their first vaccination and 78.3 per cent have had their second.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/4765e4ea-b226-44ff-aa99-798c04938b6a.JPG/r0_138_3000_1833_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg