THE Newcastle Jets' Boxing Day showdown with the Western Sydney Wanderers has been postponed. The A-Leagues announced on Christmas Day that the match, which was to be played behind closed doors, would not go ahead due to COVID cases within the Western Sydney Wanderers team. In a statement, the A-Leagues said the Wanderers' football department was in isolation and awaiting further test results. A new date for the game has not been confirmed. Hunter New England Health announced on Saturday that there were 627 new cases in the region, taking the total of active cases to 6632. "The A-Leagues' primary concern is for the health, wellbeing and safety of all players, staff and their families, especially over the Christmas period. All positive cases and those close to them are adhering to relevant state government health directives, in close consultation with the A-Leagues," the A-Leagues said. "As a result of the number of cases, the A-Leagues have determined that game postponement is necessary to ensure the spread of the virus is limited and the health of our clubs is ensured. "The A-Leagues protocols continue to be effective for screening and subsequent PCR testing in detecting the virus and ensuring immediate isolation. The A-Leagues will continue to work with the Newcastle Jets and other clubs involved on confirming a new schedule for the postponed match as soon as possible."

