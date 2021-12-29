news, local-news,

A woman missing from the Hunter Region has been found safe and well, police say. Lynette Robson, 74, was last seen at a home on Raymond Terrace Road at Millers Forest about 11am on Monday. She was reported missing to officers attached to Port Stephens Hunter Police District after she failed to return. Police on Tuesday put out a call for help in their search for Ms Robson amid concerns for her welfare. Following inquiries, she was located safe and well early on Wednesday. Police said they wanted to thank the community for their assistance.

