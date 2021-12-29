news, court-and-crime,

The State Crime Command has been tasked with investigating a serious armed hold-up at Stockton this week, during which a worker was bashed. The Newcastle Herald understands a staff member at Boatrowers Hotel was pistol-whipped during the ordeal, which took place about 9.45pm on Tuesday. Police said a man armed with a gun entered the Fullerton Street pub before he demanded cash from an employee and threatened patrons. The bandit smashed the worker in the face with the gun and continued to attack him after he fell to the ground. "A 35-year-old man was struck in the face and kicked in the head, before the [intruder] fled the scene," NSW Police said in a statement to the Herald on Wednesday. "Officers from Newcastle City Police District were notified and established a crime scene. "An investigation is currently underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident." NSW Ambulance confirmed that paramedics were called to the premises just before 10pm after reports of a man injured during an alleged armed robbery. Paramedics treated the 35-year-old hotel employee for significant lacerations to his face. They took him to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition. The hotel was closed on Wednesday, with a sign on the door saying it could not open due to "staff shortages" but would re-open "ASAP". The venue could not be reached by phone on Wednesday. NSW Police told the Herald that the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad had been enlisted to investigate the violent incident. People can pass on information to investigators - anonymously if they wish - through the Crime Stoppers phone line on 1800 333 000 or online reporting portal.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/6f526910-b28a-4783-8793-2ec1c601ad83.JPEG/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg