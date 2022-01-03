news, local-news,

THREE Hunter residents finished the year in style, hitting the jackpot on New Year's Eve. Two men from Newcastle started 2022 as millionaires, each taking a share of Lotto's $40 million Megadraw. The total division one prize was shared between 17 winners across Australia, with both Newcastle men receiving a "life-changing" $2.3 million. "I was just having a quiet night at home on New Year's Eve when I thought I'd check my ticket," one of the men said. "I saw six numbers in a line all in red and thought, 'that's a good sign'. I didn't get much sleep after that." The man, who said he plays Lotto every week, described the prize as life changing and said he could now retire "properly". The other man said he wouldn't retire quite yet, but has plans to get a new car. When he received notification of his win, the man described it as "the best call I've ever had". "Clearing the mortgage will be the first thing we do," the man said. "I was just looking at my bank account. This will do wonders to it." On the same night, a Maitland woman claimed a $63,000 Keno prize. After purchasing the ticket at Club Maitland City, it wasn't until the woman returned home that she realised it was a winner. "It was about 10.30pm on New Year's Eve that I knew I was a winner. It was great to finish 2021 on a high," the woman said. "It's been such a shocker two years for my husband and I, and for everyone, really." "I'm not sure what we'll do with the prize at the moment. It will be great to just have it in the bank, and hopefully, this is a sign of good things to come in 2022." In the news Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/127686685/98f56157-0632-46a2-ae8b-9bfe0c9928c9.jpg/r3_0_1178_664_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg