Self-guided nature trails where participants scan QR codes to navigate the wilderness and learn more about their natural surroundings will be the centrepiece of Lake Macquarie City Council's annual Explore Our Great Outdoors program rolling out this month. The council's Sustainability Engagement Coordinator Chris Harle said the trails harnessed technology familiar to everyone to help locals discover amazing flora and fauna on their doorstep that might otherwise go unnoticed. The first walk will operate January 10 to 16, starting at Bennett Park in Valentine and winding through Green Point Foreshore Reserve. A similar trail will be established at Rathmines Park the following week. "This is a fun, free, healthy and interesting activity that can be done in your own time, at your own pace, and with minimum COVID worries," Ms Harle said. "Feedback received from the kids who have tested it so far has been really positive. They've enjoyed the treasure hunt feel of the walk, and came away with lots of new knowledge about our great outdoors." The trails are designed for children aged five and over, although Ms Harle said kids under 16 should be supervised by an adult. Each route is about 1.7km long. The Explore Our Great Outdoors program features a range of activities between now and January 20, including stand-up paddle-boarding for beginners at Warners Bay, a kite-making workshop at Charlestown, an evening disc golf session at Rathmines, a beach safety workshop at Redhead, African drumming sessions at Speers Point and a range of other activities. Some are free and others cost a small fee - go to lakemac.com.au for bookings and more information. Two people who bought Lotto tickets in Swansea recently have each bagged a share in Saturday's $1 million major prize - but they may not know it yet. The pair formed a two-person syndicate in draw 4223 on January 8. In addition to a share in the major prize, the syndicate's Quick Pick numbers also won division three six times. It means they will split just over $1 million between them. "I've been telling all our regular customers about our winning syndicate, and they're happy for the lucky winners, even though it's not them," said Wayne Blackmore, owner of Swansea Newsagency, where the winning numbers were purchased. "This newsagency has been open since the early 1940s, and during the past decade, we've sold about six or seven division one winning entries. "We're waiting to see who the lucky winners might be as we have some very loyal syndicate customers. "Just to see their smiles will be so good." So, it should probably go without saying, check your tickets if you haven't already.

