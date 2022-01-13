news, court-and-crime,

A junior police officer's career hangs in the balance after he was charged with weapon-related counts this week. The probationary constable, attached to the NSW Police Northern Region, will face Toronto Local Court next week. Police said the probationary constable was initially charged in November following an alleged traffic-related incident while off duty. NSW Police said in a statement on Wednesday night that, after further inquiries, the probationary constable this week had additional charges pressed against him - not keeping a firearm safely (not a pistol/prohibited firearm) and handling/using a firearm under the influence of alcohol/drug. "The officer's duty status is currently under review," NSW Police said in a statement.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/a8a2efe2-8119-4d12-8216-0b7baca979de.jpg/r13_365_5117_3249_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg