BELLA Williams experienced a rollercoaster of emotions as she made her debut in the Nutri-Grain Ironwoman Series at North Bondi Beach on Friday. The Swansea-Belmont 18-year-old, who was called up as a replacement earlier this week, finished 13th in the opening round of competition. "I was so nervous, but overall very excited as it's been my dream to race in the professional ironwoman series," Williams told the Newcastle Herald. "I ended up 13th and I was stoked as today's format was the hardest one out of three this weekend." The endurance format was also used in the men's race. Fellow Swansea-Belmont debutant Kye Taylor finished last of 20 athletes while Redhead's Dan Collins ended up 13th following a strong swim leg to open proceedings. Ali Day (Surfers Paradise) and Harriet Brown (Northcliffe) were the first-round winners. The series continues at the same venue on Saturday and Sunday.

