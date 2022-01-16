news, local-news,

ELIZABETH Eddy scored her first A-League Women's goal as the Newcastle Jets split the spoils with Perth Glory at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday night. The Jets and Glory played out a 1-all draw, meaning they remain alongside each other with eight points just outside the top four. Eddy equalised for the hosts with her right boot in the 77th minute, getting the ball on the edge of the box and splitting defenders with a low shot that found the left-hand side netting. The US import switched positions against Perth to fill the role left by Matildas star Emily van Egmond in Newcastle's midfield. The Jets conceded a goal in the 54th minute when 18-year-old Hana Lowry opened the Glory's account. It was Newcastle's first run since December 27 with back-to-back fixtures postponed because of COVID. More than half of Newcastle's squad recently tested positive for coronavirus but the majority of players have recovered and were available for Sunday's clash. The Glory were down at least six players, half because of COVID and half with injuries, while coach Alex Epakis didn't make the trip because he was forced to isolate this week. Former Australian representative Lisa De Vanna was part of Perth's starting XI. Three yellow cards were issued - Sadie Lawrence and Sofia Sakalis for the Glory and Newcastle's Tiana Jaber. The Jets are undefeated in their last four outings with two draws and two wins.

