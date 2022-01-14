sport, local-sport,

ELIZABETH Eddy shapes as the likely replacement for Matildas star Emily van Egmond as the Newcastle Jets prepare to host Perth Glory at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday. US recruit Eddy, on loan from Gotham FC, describes her versatility as a "double-edged sword" but remains comfortable switching from the backline to a midfield role. "I love that [versatility] because I can be useful on a team in multiple roles, but there's some difficulty in that different positions require different skill sets," Eddy said. "I'm pretty good at a lot of it, but I would love to stay in one position and focus on that for a while. That's not where my career's at and I've got to roll with the punches." Eddy says she has fully recovered from her recent COVID-19 diagnosis. Jets coach Ash Wilson said "one of two" players were still impacted by coronavirus. As of Friday afternoon, the A-League Women's fixture was still going ahead. Newcastle, equal on points with Perth just outside the top four, last played on December 27.

