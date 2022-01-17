sport, local-sport,

IT was a nervous six-hour wait but Oscar Gilson eventually got his hands on the Newcastle District Golf Association (NDGA) trophy. The 20-year-old apprentice plumber took out the NDGA district championships, postponed from 2021 because of COVID, by the narrowest of margins at Newcastle Golf Club on Sunday. Playing at his home course, Gilson shot a two-over 74 in the morning session and managed to hold off a handful of challengers by one stroke. "I finished around 12 o'clock, but I had to wait until about 6 o'clock [until everyone else had finished]," Gilson told the Newcastle Herald. "I went home, had lunch and headed back over, counting down the players who could run me down." Gilson, son of former Newcastle Golf Club professional Mark, described the breakthrough win as "pretty unexpected". In reflecting on his round, New Lambton-based Gilson says a birdie on the last proved pivotal. "I got off to a really good start and I was a couple under through seven holes," he said. "I made a mess of the next hole, struggled the back nine and made a mess of 17. "At that stage I didn't think it was going to be enough and then on 18 I almost holed my approach shot. "I tapped in for birdie from half a foot and that was the one shot I needed." Gilson will now turn his attention to representing Toronto in Newcastle's A-Grade pennants, which are scheduled to start next month. Jake Riley had won the two previous NDGA district championships. IN THE NEWS

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/d01af3df-e30f-4e2c-b6f6-762d1c813715.jpg/r0_392_1493_1236_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg