Council taking name submissions for new Weir Road bridge

"Long Awaited Bridge". "Bridgey McBridgeface". Or just simply "The Weir Bridge". These are some of the names being thrown around on social media for the new Cockle Creek bridge on The Weir Road, Barnsley. The influx of novel ideas come as Lake Macquarie Council opens the new bridge's naming process up to the community. The NSW Geographical Names Board recommends the new title should be three words or less and easy to pronounce. It also encourages the use of Aboriginal names and words which acknowledge the multicultural nature of society. The weir crossing, constructed in 1925, was deemed unsafe in 2021 and permanently closed to motorists. Council said the new bridge - a $7 million project to "improve road safety and cut travel times" which began in August 2021 - is expected to be completed by the middle of this year. Residents from the area know the weir offered a quick, albeit unreliable, connection between Barnsley and Teralba prior to its closure. Also serving as a favourite local fishing spot. The single-lane strip of perpetually submerged concrete was approached through blind corners from both directions. Dangerous at the best of times, the causeway-style river crossing was prone to closure in even the smallest rain events. This provided some fodder for social media users who suggested an appropriate name to be "Weirclosed Bridge". Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser encouraged the community to contribute to the naming of the new dual-lane structure and help play a part in local history. "This game-changing project will enhance driver safety and the construction of a 3m-wide shared pathway on the northern side of the bridge will provide safer access for pedestrians and cyclists," Cr Fraser said. Deputy CEO Tony Farrell said naming was the next step in the bridge's construction, which has been ongoing since August 2021. "We're asking the community to suggest names for the structure, with Council to review submissions before recommending a name to Transport for NSW," Mr Farrell said. "A unique name for the new bridge will recognise and celebrate the historical culture and social connections in our city."

