NEWCASTLE'S iconic harbour swim returns for its 25th year on Australia Day. The swim features a social single crossing of the harbour, or 700 metre swim, starting at 11am and double crossing race of 1400 metres starting at 10am. Male and female 1400m winners receive $1000 each, second $500 each and third $250 each, making the swim one of Australia's richest open water events. Swimmers in the 700-metre social event are allowed to use flippers and other swimming devices. Early bird entry for the 1400m swim is $60 until January 24, and late entry will cost $90. Early bird entry for the social swim until January 24 is $40, and $60 after. Stockton Surf Life Saving Club president Paul Bernard said it was crucial to have the support of sponsors City of Newcastle and Port Waratah for the upcoming swim. "It means we can deliver a high quality event and importantly raise vital funds for our surf patrols and lifesaving operations at Stockton Beach," Mr Bernard said. "The great prize money on offer makes the Australia Day Newcastle Harbour Swim the richest open water swim in Australia." Once a year the harbour master gives Stockton surf club the all-clear to let the swimmers cross the world's largest coal port. Ferries will be available to take swimmers from Newcastle to Stockton for the social swim start and water-safety staff on boards, jet skis and rubber duckies accompany swimmers across the harbour. Newcastle-bred Olympic swimmers Thomas Fraser-Holmes and Justin Norris are both previous winners. For more information and entries please visit www.crowdcatcher.com.au IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

