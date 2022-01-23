sport, football,

Newcastle's Clare Wheeler believes an 18-0 demolition of Indonesia on Friday night has set the tone for what the Matildas want to achieve in their fourth Women's Asian Cup. The goal is Cup glory, something Australia have not been able to achieve since their first appearance at the Asian Cup in 2010, and the opening-round rout of Indonesia at Mumbai Football Arena, India clearly signaled their winning intentions to the rest of the tournament. Wheeler was given her starting debut in just a fifth appearance for the Matildas, playing in the midfield alongside fellow Newcastle product and long-serving Australian player Emily van Egmond. The 24-year-old Adamstown Rosebud junior, who now plays for Danish superpowers Fortuna Hjorring, provided stability for the Matildas in the No.6 position while van Egmond got forward to deliver several assists and bag a hat-trick. Van Egmond, who has just signed with San Diego in the National Women's Soccer League in the United States and prepared for the Asian Cup with a three-match stint for the Jets in A-League Women, scored from the penalty spot in the 40th minute before adding goals in the 57th and 69th. Next up is the Alen Stajcic-coached Philippines, who claimed a 1-0 upset win over Thailand in their opener. The two sides meet on Monday night (9pm) then Australia's final group game is against Thailand early Friday morning. Wheeler never played under Stajcic during his five-year reign as Matildas coach before his acrimonious departure in 2019 but several members of the Australian squad did, adding what is expected to be an extra element to the clash. "It's not an everyday game, certainly, but the girls have been at AFC plenty of times and they want to win the trophy," Wheeler said. "We haven't won it since 2010 and that's the main focus here rather than who's coaching." Wheeler, 24, said the ruthlessness shown against the world No.94 side was indicative of Australia's intentions to show no mercy throughout the tournament. "Now that we're in performance mode, we all have clarity in what we're doing and what our roles are in the team," Wheeler said. "Definitely looking forward to every game getting that one bit better because this is a tournament that we want to win. "There's no second-best here. We want to win it and that's what we're trying to achieve." Sam Kerr surpassed Tim Cahill as Australia's most prolific goalscorer with five goals against Indonesia. The haul increased the Matildas captain's tally to 54 goals for her country. Cahill scored 50 for the Socceroos.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ikLFZZUcNnvgygfqz78ZET/389a3afb-cd8d-4fca-9a34-4f66947b575e.jpg/r32_434_4393_2898_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg