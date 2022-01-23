community,

A kaleidoscope of pyrotechnic colour lit up Lake Macquarie at the weekend as thousands of people flocked to see the city's first ever triple fireworks display as part of this year's Lake Mac Festival. Simultaneous displays at Warners Bay, Belmont and Rathmines drew crowds to five separate live-sites on Saturday night, as well as parks and other vantage points around the lake. Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said the perfect weather helped boost crowds in what was the city's first major event since the most recent COVID lockdowns. "It has been wonderful to see so many people back out enjoying the fresh air and free entertainment," she said. "It has been a long, hard slog for so many people, so to have a weekend like this - outdoors, in wide open spaces and with COVID-safe plans in place - is a welcome reprieve." Earlier on Saturday, hundreds of families enjoyed free food and coffee, kids' games and live entertainment at a community breakfast at Croudace Bay. And on Sunday, local musicians belted out Aussie tunes for chilled out crowds at Speers Point Park, with gin, wine and beer bars and food trucks slaking thirst and sating hunger. Lake Macquarie City Council arts, culture and tourism manager Jacqui Hemsley was hopeful the weekend would mark the start of a year of memorable events across the city. "We all know how much has had to be cancelled and postponed over the past two years, but fingers crossed we'll have more luck in 2022," she said. "From superboats to the Living Smart Festival, there's so much to look forward to. We're aiming to host a real diversity of events, big and small, to engage the community, activate business and boost tourism to the region." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/b5bacae3-20c0-4755-8501-a17765519a86.jpg/r0_181_4082_2487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg