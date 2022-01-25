Hunter Hurricanes set for hectic start to Australian Water Polo League

sport, local-sport,

The Hunter Hurricanes men's and women's team are set to make their long-awaited returns to the Australian Water Polo League with five games in as many days starting Wednesday. The 2020 national league was cut short then last season did not go ahead due to COVID. The Hurricanes launch their 2022 campaign against Cronulla on Wednesday at Peter Montgomery Pool They then play UNSW Wests on Thursday at Ashfield Aquatic Centre, UTS Balmain at Drummoyne Swimming Pool on Friday, Drummoyne at Dawn Fraser Baths on Saturday before hosting Sydney University at Queens Wharf on Sunday. Both teams will rely on home-grown talent. Neither have played since the final round of Sydney Super League on December 11 and 12. The men will play off for third and the women will vie for fifth when the Sydney Super League finals are played on February 12. Hunter men's coach Daniel Marsden believes a strong start in the next five days will set the Hurricanes up for a strong national campaign. "We've worked hard on bringing through a very young team in the past few years, and we've started to become very competitive with everyone, especially in Sydney," Marsden said. "If we can play reasonably well in the first game and drag out a win there then we face Wests, who are obviously still one of the favourites for the national league title, so that sort of gives us a springboard into lifting the level and trying to get our consistency back to where we were at the end of last year against a good team. "Then from there hopefully we can have very strong games against Balmain, Drummoyne and Sydney Uni and then that will set us up for the remainder of the national league because we then go on to play the interstate teams." The league will be contested by nine teams. Fremantle and UWA Torpedoes withdrew after Western Australia indefinitely suspended its border reopening. After the busty start, the league will revert to the traditional home-and-away format with the remainder of the draw to be released in coming weeks. Hurricanes women's coach Renae Burdack said his squad was very much in a rebuilding phase. "We've lost a lot of players, even from Sydney Super League we've lost six squad members, so we're really going to have a focus on development," Burdack said. "A few girls are only 16 and the rest of the team are quite young and inexperienced and in their late teens, early 20s. It won't be about scoring goals or winning matches; it will be learning and developing. "In that respect, it's really exciting. Whilst young people don't improve in a flat line and it will be a bumpy road, we expect to see real improvement throughout the season." Experienced goalkeeper and captain Emily Grellman is set to play a key role. "Emily is an outstanding player and also a great influence on the rest of the team," Burdack said. "She's got a really cool head on her shoulders as well and is patient with the developing players."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ikLFZZUcNnvgygfqz78ZET/2cba4278-deb2-451d-a0b3-607742fa37a0.jpg/r0_176_2941_1838_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg