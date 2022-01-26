news, local-news,

Hunter Hurricanes men's coach Daniel Marsden will be after a quick turnaround from his charges when they back up against Australian Water Polo League (AWL) favourites UNSW Wests on Thursday after being well-beaten 16-8 by Cronulla at Peter Montgomery Pool on Wednesday. The match was the first of five in five days as the Hurricanes face a hectic start to their national league campaign. It was their first game since the final round of Sydney Super League on December 11 and 12 and since a number of players had been hit by COVID. "It wasn't a blow-out until the second half but we just didn't have our heads in the game," Marsden said. "Obviously, the break, the travel down and first game back into it. "We let them dictate the game and we didn't play our style or defence the whole game, so we've no one to blame but ourselves in that respect because it's just a lack of discipline. "It's very disappointing, unfortunately, but we've got another four games in a row, so we've got plenty of time to improve." Despite the scoreline, Marsden said goalkeepers Lachlan Walters and Luke Dunford "performed brilliantly under a lot of pressure". Hurricanes women's coach Renae Burdack is using this AWL to develop his young and largely inexperienced side. They lost 13-2 after trailing the Sharks 4-2 at half-time. "We were light on for numbers and struggled towards the end," Burdack said. "We only used 11 players and seven of them had never played AWL before, so for us to be within two goals of them at half-time was absolutely fantastic. "Both our goalkeepers did well. Emily Grellmen in the first half was incredible. She saved so many shots that she didn't have any right to get anywhere near. "Although we conceded 11 goals in the second half, Lucy Coon actually played really well there also. Belle Humby was a great field player and Emma Preece scored our two goals." The men and women play Wests at Ashfield Aquatic Centre on Thursday then take on UTS Balmain at Drummoyne Swimming Pool on Friday, Drummoyne at Dawn Fraser Baths on Saturday before hosting Sydney University at Lambton Pool on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ikLFZZUcNnvgygfqz78ZET/441e660d-6842-4477-97e6-3a8707ee6bd4.jpg/r0_286_4731_2959_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg