Season resumption a whole new ball game for the Newcastle Jets

NEWCASTLE Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske is confident football-starved Novocastrians will be rewarded with a feast of action between now and the end of the A-League season. The Jets have not played since a 2-1 loss to Macarthur FC on December 19, after having six consecutive games postponed because of coronavirus cases either in their own squad or the opposition. But barring any 11th-hour setbacks, their season looks set to resume on Sunday with a double-header at McDonald Jones Stadium, when Newcastle's women's team will play host to Canberra United from 4.05pm, followed by the men's clash with Adelaide at 6.45pm. Newcastle's men have played only five games thus far, the fewest in the A-League. But they are currently COVID free and eager to get stuck into a revamped schedule that will require them to play 21 times in three months before the finals. "There might be some people out there who think the A-League is already over, but for us the season is only just starting," Mattiske told the Newcastle Herald. "We've still got 11 of our 13 home games to play. "There's still a lot of football to be played. "It seems like we're through this patch of games getting deferred because of COVID, and we've got real confidence about the path ahead of us. "I know the players are all really excited about getting back out there this weekend, and I'm sure our fans are, too." In the five outings before their campaign was interrupted, Newcastle's new-look squad showed glimpses of potential on their way to a win, two draws and two losses. They have since had the best part of six weeks to work on areas they need to improve. "That was almost like a pre-season competition, and the real competition starts now," Mattiske said. "We've now got a chance to start playing regularly and build some momentum, and our fans will get plenty of opportunity to support our teams, starting with the double-header on Sunday."

