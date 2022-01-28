news, local-news,

Scott Morrison might not have called an election yet, but things are getting busy in the Hunter. Deputy PM and Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce and his NSW counterpart, Paul Toole, have followed the Prime Minister to the region this week after Mr Morrison visited in November to launch the campaigns of Liberal candidates Brooke Vitnell and Nell McGill. Mr Joyce, Mr Toole, senate candidate Ross Cadell, Ms McGill and Hunter parliamentary secretary Taylor Martin were out in force at Friday's funding announcement for Newcastle Art Gallery, a project in a seat the conservatives have no hope of winning but which could play well in more marginal electorates nearby. Mr Joyce and Mr Toole have also made funding announcements for Maitland Gaol, the M1 Motorway extension, Muswellbrook's Olympic Park and Tomago manufacturer LAVO's new hydrogen battery this week. NSW minister Stuart Ayres was in town on Thursday to announce the Office of Sport had agreed to locating a new sport and recreation camp at Morisset, though Origin Energy is footing the bill. Labor leader Anthony Albanese was also in Newcastle this month, vowing to return sooner rather than later. Asked on Friday why the state and Commonwealth governments had finally agreed to fund the 17-year-old gallery plans just weeks before the looming election, Mr Joyce said: "We're driving projects because we need to focus on regional people and regional areas, and people can say of it what they like. "They never complain when it happens in Sydney. Apparently, that's A-OK. They never complain when they get a new tunnel. "They never say, 'Oh, that's pork-barrelling' ... no complaints in the Parliament about that, but you chuck a few million dollars up this way, you're the worst person on earth." Mr Joyce may have a point, but the government has been shown to play fast and loose when it comes to "chucking" taxpayer-funded pork. At least a few morsels are coming the Hunter's way this time. With at least two seats, Paterson and Shortland, in play at the election, they may not be the last.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TFWurqJd3WWgt5tunziPf4/b6ec60d2-8af0-4fab-b988-b99b4edcb73f.jpg/r0_320_4851_3061_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg