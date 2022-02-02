news, local-news, Coal, Fitzgibbon, mining, O'neill, region, Hunter, transition, industry

Phillip O'Neill was on his anti-coal band wagon again this week (Destiny calling, but coal's blocking gateway, NH 31/1). This time the University of Western Sydney academic went the Full Monty: "now coal is the problem" he exclaimed. Euromonitor is "an esteemed global research company" he declared. He said it has a good track record in predicting the future and now its brains-trust has predicted we are all going to become more climate change conscious - Nostradamus? It predicts consumers will be more loyal to local producers, the elderly will re-create what it means to be old, a decline in our dependence on large cities and the rise of "rural urbanites" who will be enjoying a nirvana in the regions. From this, O'Neill concluded that the Hunter had a chance to capitalise on these changes and would do if it were not for the ongoing presence of the coal mining industry. He goes on to say that in the future, "there will be a yearning for authenticity, localness and self-respect: which will play out in two consumer trends: the revaluing of second-hand or pre-loved things and the search for goods and services that foster physical, emotional and spiritual well-being. Our region, without coal, is poised to deliver on these fronts, no?" Seriously. I thought O'Neill might go on to argue that investment in the coal industry would crowd out investment in emerging industries or that, in a tight labour market, coal would deny them the labour and skills they would need. But he made no such argument. He only told us that "the Euromonitor report bristles with opportunities for the Hunter, post-COVID-19. But this would need also to be post-coal". In the past 25 years, we've observed a local transformation. We are more diverse, modern, and wealthy. Our attractions bring visitors and investment remains strong, flowing to local renewable energy projects including pumped hydro, thermal solar, photovoltaic solar, hydrogen and carbon re-use. Gas is also in play, as is wind generation. The Hunter is readying itself for the day our coal-fired generators run out of puff, we want to remain the powerhouse of NSW. But we've seen no need to kill our coal mining industry along the way. Rather, the wealth that flows from the coal mining industry has, and will continue to, turbocharge that transformation. The Hunter improves for the better every year and we can thank the coal mining industry for much of the positive change.

