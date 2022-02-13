news, local-news,

The Newcastle Jets have been controversially denied a last-gasp equaliser in a 1-0 loss to unbeaten A-League Women's leaders Sydney FC at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday night. The Jets had been chasing the game since Princess Ibini scored with a spectacular long-range strike in the 22nd minute and looked to have salvaged a much-needed point from the match in the fourth minute of injury time when Taren King scored off a corner. But Newcastle's celebrations quickly turned to confusion when the goal was disallowed, believed to be for obstruction of Sydney goalkeeper Jada Whyman. The game was the Jets' fourth in a fortnight and the result, their third straight loss, left them 12 points adrift of the top four with five games remaining and their finals hopes fading. But the performance would have given coach Ash Wilson plenty of heart with the Jets asking plenty of questions of Sydney, who have not conceded a goal in their past nine matches. The only time they have been scored against this season was in a 3-1 win over Newcastle in round one on December 4. The win elevated the Sky Blues to 28 points, but Newcastle had their chances. The hosts' best chance of the first half came in the 19th when midfielder Lucy Johnson surged into the box to meet Sophie Harding's cross from the right. Johnson stepped her way through Sydney's defence and, with only Whyman to beat, put her close-range shot wide of the left post. Moments later, Ibini showed her class when she picked up the ball on halfway, played a neat one-two with Remy Siemsen then, unchallenged, fired the ball into the top left corner from 25 metres out. The visitors looked set to extend the lead three minutes later when King felled Ibini in the box. But Newcastle shot-stopper Claire Coelho dove to her left to deny Mackenzie Hawkesby from the spot. It was one of several saves executed by Coelho on Sunday night against the slick and cohesive Sky Blues. As in many games this season, the Jets finished the stronger of the two sides but could not make the most of their opportunities. Marie Dolvik Markussen had a shot from the edge of the 18-yard box in the 53rd which landed straight in the arms of Whyman. Then moments later, Tara Andrews' close-range effort at the far post after a clever ball over the top of Sydney's defence from midfielder Elizabeth Eddy was also wrapped up by Whyman. Sophie Harding sent the ball over the crossbar in the 81st after Dolvik had crossed into the box. Then Whyman showed her athleticism with a spectacular diving save to deny Harding from in front in the 89th. Andrews, Dolvik Markussen and King all returned to the starting side for Newcastle with striker Jemma House, midfielder Ash Brodigan and defender Tiana Jaber making way. The Jets next face Western Sydney at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Earlier on Sunday, Adelaide (21) thrashed Brisbane (7) 8-2 at Moreton Daily Stadium and Melbourne City (24) defeated Perth (18) 4-0 on the Central Coast. Melbourne Victory (21) beat Wanderers (6) 5-0 at AAMI Park on Saturday and Wellington (4) downed Canberra (4) 3-0 at Viking Park on Friday. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ikLFZZUcNnvgygfqz78ZET/4a4279a6-d8db-41b6-a2c0-cbd67c8e0316.jpg/r0_100_3838_2268_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg