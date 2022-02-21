Jeff McCloy to turn a talk with Sione into water for Tonga

What began as a conversation at a graffiti clean-up site in Hunter Street between Jeff McCloy and retired NRL player Sione Finefeuiaki on Sunday had, within hours, turned into the former Newcastle lord mayor offering a donation of up to $1 million to help the people of Tonga recover from the recent earthquake and tsunami.
Scott Bevan is a senior writer for The Newcastle Herald. He has also worked in radio and television and is the author of six books.
