Jeff McCloy to turn a talk with Sione into water for Tonga

By Scott Bevan
February 21 2022 - 6:00pm
WATER WONDER: Not-for-profit organisation founder, Sione Finefeuiaki, says Jeff McCloy's donation will make a huge difference in Tonga. Picture: Marina Neil

What began as a conversation at a graffiti clean-up site in Hunter Street between Jeff McCloy and retired NRL player Sione Finefeuiaki on Sunday had, within hours, turned into the former Newcastle lord mayor offering a donation of up to $1 million to help the people of Tonga recover from the recent earthquake and tsunami.

Scott Bevan

Writer

Scott Bevan is a senior writer for The Newcastle Herald. He has also worked in radio and television and is the author of six books.

Local News

