Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Disability day program provides 'Avenue' for work

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated February 23 2022 - 6:33am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Avenue member Julie Clifton, Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation chair Jennifer Leslie and Avenue co founder Laura O'Reilly at the official opening on Wednesday. Picture: Ethan Hamilton.

HUNTER residents living with a disability will now be able to take part in a work-based day program in Warabrook.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.