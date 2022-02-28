Origin Energy and Orica announce possible Kooragang 'green' hydrogen plant

ORICA and Eraring power station owner Origin Energy have announced a formal investigation into the potential for a hydrogen production plant on Kooragang Island driven by renewably generated electricity.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.