Woman dies in John Hunter after being hit by car

By Ethan Hamilton
Updated March 24 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 11:30pm
Woman dies in John Hunter after being hit by car. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

POLICE say a woman has died in John Hunter Hospital nine days after she was hit by a vehicle in the New England region.

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021

