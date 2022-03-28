Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Hunter New England Health district: second Omicron wave expected to surpass January peak across the region

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated March 28 2022 - 5:58am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SYMPTOM SURGE: University of Newcastle researcher and public healthy physician Dr Craig Dalton. Photo: Supplied

A SUPERCHARGED second wave of Omicron is expected to surpass January's peak, as COVID-19 cases climb by more than 2000 cases a day in the Hunter New England Health (HNEH) district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.