Surfest 2022: Contest could be back in Newcastle Harbour if a 7 to 8 metre swell closes out Merewether Beach

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated March 28 2022 - 7:46am, first published 7:00am
SURFEST can move to Newcastle Harbour and the fearsome right hand slab inside the breakwall if an expected swell of seven metres or more means the surf is too big or out of control at Merewether later this week.

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

