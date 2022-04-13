Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Rugby League: Cessnock and Kurri coaches, at least 15 players set for first Coalfields derby

By Max McKinney
Updated April 13 2022 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
MORE than 15 players will experience their first Coalfields derby, along with Cessnock and Kurri's coaches, when the sides meet in a rare night game on Thursday.

