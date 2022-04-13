MORE than 15 players will experience their first Coalfields derby, along with Cessnock and Kurri's coaches, when the sides meet in a rare night game on Thursday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
