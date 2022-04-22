Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

NNSW NPL: Broadmeadow Magic chase points on offer, top spot in clash with joint leaders Maitland Magpies

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 22 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broadmeadow Magic chase points on offer, top spot

BROADMEADOW coach Damian Zane wants his squad to make the most of another opportunity on the park as third-placed Magic looks to jump Maitland into top spot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.