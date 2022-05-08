Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Nova win built on defence, Souths claw back for 'ugly win' in Newcastle championship netball

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
May 8 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIGHT TUSSLE: Little separated Inner Glow and Nova Thunder in round four of Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Nova Thunder player-coach Laura Glendenning praised the circle defence pairing of Georgia McVey and Tahlia Henry in a 47-35 win over Inner Glow in Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.