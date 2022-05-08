Nova win built on defence, Souths claw back for 'ugly win' in Newcastle championship netball

Nova Thunder player-coach Laura Glendenning praised the circle defence pairing of Georgia McVey and Tahlia Henry in a 47-35 win over Inner Glow in Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.
The round-four matches were the first games to be played since April 2 after wet weather caused the abandonment of rounds two and three.
Nova, Souths and West Leagues Balance all remained unbeaten from two starts while BNC Whanau produced their first victory.
"We were either up by one or level at both first quarter and half-time, so it was super close the entire game," Glendenning said.
"Unfortunately, in the fourth quarter one of their players went down with a potential ACL injury so that threw their momentum a little bit, as it does for anybody.
"But we turned a fair bit of ball over and full credit to our defence end. They played quite well. [Goalkeeper] Georgia [McVey] was coming back from having COVID, so she was struggling a little but still had a great game, as well as Tahlia Henry at goal defence. They turned over a lot of ball for us."
Souths overcame a slow start to beat University of Newcastle 44-42 in what Lions coach Tracey van Dal described as "an ugly win".
University made a strong start, forcing Souths to play "catch-up" for most of the game.
"To Uni's credit their full-court defence was quite good," van Dal said. "They did a lot of off-line defence, which at times we struggled to penetrate through and they really pushed us out of our comfort zone.
"We were really slow out of the blocks and were down by around seven in the first quarter but just had to dig deep and chip away at it."
BNC defeated Kotara South 43-32 and West were 53-31 winners over Junction.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
