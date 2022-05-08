KILLARNEY VALE coach Corey Shackleton feels like the Bombers have built a sense of belief not common in recent Black Diamond Cup seasons.
The Central Coast club remain unbeaten from four outings in 2022 and sees them on top of the men's competition ladder.
Advertisement
Killarney Vale (14.6-90) beat Warners Bay (5.2-32) at Adelaide Street Oval on Saturday, also marking their first home game of the campaign.
Shackleton says the Bombers have overcome a disjointed start to the year.
"After not playing the first round [washed out] and seeing everyone else get on, our boys were keen to start and winning four in a row has been great," he said.
"There's a bit of confidence and a bit of belief that comes with that. We've got a fairly young squad, but having some of those more experienced guys in the mix helps a lot.
"Now when we come up against the Citys and Terrigals hopefully we can keep that momentum rolling, whereas we haven't always been able to do that."
Tim Oosterhoff, the league's Elliott Davey Medal winner in 2018, has made a major impact upon his return to Killarney Vale following a stint with WAFL club West Perth. He has kicked 27 goals in the opening four matches, including seven on the weekend.
Combined with Rick White's comeback from injury and the arrival of Trent Stubbs and James Rigas, the Bombers mentor says there's "a couple of really handy ins".
"Basically we've picked up five guys who are five of our top 10 players, which doesn't happen very often," Shackleton said.
Cardiff (21.23-149) and Terrigal-Avoca (20.19-139) also notched up big wins on Saturday, against Singleton (1.0-6) and Maitland (6.2-38) respectively.
In the women's Black Diamond Cup, top-four sides Killarney Vale (31.19-205), Cardiff (19.17-131), Newcastle City (18.11-119) and Terrigal-Avoca (14.22-106) all kept opponents scoreless during round five.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.