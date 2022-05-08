Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Newcastle Rugby League: Mao Uta's second double of 2022 season helps Central prevail over Macquarie

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated May 8 2022 - 8:46am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CENTRAL winger Mao Uta crossed for tries at the end of each half as the Butcher Boys maintained a hold of second position while Macquarie were left with multiple players in the casualty ward.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.