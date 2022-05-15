Newcastle Herald
Warners Bay Bulldogs hit their stride late to defeat Maitland Saints in round six of Black Diamond Cup

MM
By Max McKinney
May 15 2022 - 3:00am
A half-time "shake up" helped Warners Bay hit their stride and power to a 57-point victory over Maitland in the Black Diamond Cup at Feighan Oval on Saturday.

