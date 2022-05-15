Newcastle Herald
David Atkins-trained Contributingfactor back to winning ways at Newcastle

By Gary Harley
Updated May 15 2022 - 1:41am, first published 1:00am
RIGHT AT HOME: Contributingfactor, with apprentice Dylan Gibbons aboard, winning at Newcastle at a previous start. He was dominant again on Saturday with Chris Williams in the saddle. Picture: Newcastle Racecourse

Newcastle three-year-old Contributingfactor recaptured his best form at home when he won the benchmark 68 handicap (1500m) at the Hunter Melanoma Foundation raceday on Saturday.

