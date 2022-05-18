Newcastle Herald
Adamstown Rosebud players join The Push-Up Challenge for Lifeline and mental health awareness

By Damon Cronshaw
May 18 2022 - 11:30pm
Push Forward: Lifeline Hunter CEO Rob Sams and Adamstown Rosebud fullback Drew Grierson. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Adamstown Rosebud fullback Drew Grierson says the pressure of trying to win and keep your place in a first grade team is a big challenge.

