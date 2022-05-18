Adamstown Rosebud fullback Drew Grierson says the pressure of trying to win and keep your place in a first grade team is a big challenge.
It's a mental challenge, as much as it is a physical challenge - if not even more so.
Adamstown is having a difficult season, with eight losses from eight games.
"Obviously we're having a tough time with the Buds, so keeping that positive mental state is draining and a tough thing to push through. It's so deflating when you lose, especially consecutively," Drew, 23, said.
"There's also the pressure of keeping your starting spot and continuing to perform, or making mistakes and beating yourself up about that."
He believed it was worth remembering that "it's a team sport and you've got to kind of support each other through that as well".
The club, which plays in the Men's NPL Northern NSW competition, has joined The Push-Up Challenge - an event that supports Lifeline.
"With the push-up challenge, it's a daily task. The number of push-ups we do each day changes. I think that reflects the daily challenge of having a mental illness or disorder," Drew said.
"We're trying to get a challenge going between the senior squad to see who can do the most push-ups and raise the most money."
The club's first and reserve grade players have formed three teams for the event. From June 1, they will attempt to complete 3139 push-ups over 24 days, while raising funds for Lifeline Hunter. The club is challenging other NPL clubs and sporting teams to take up the challenge.
Lifeline Hunter CEO Rob Sams said the 3139 push-ups weren't "a random number".
"That is how many Australians died by suicide in 2020 [2384 males and 755 females]. Suicide is the leading cause of death for Australians between the ages of 15 and 44.
"Lifeline's staff and volunteers are here to make sure no one has to face their darkest moment alone."
Mr Sams said Lifeline answers more than one million requests for support each year.
"We receive a call or text to our 13 11 14 crisis support service every 30 seconds," he said.
"Many in our community are doing it tough right now. We're experiencing more demand for crisis support and our free face-to-face and online counselling. More than ever, we're relying on local community donations and fundraising, so we can listen to local people and give them hope."
People doing the challenge aren't restricted to traditional push-ups. They can do kneeling or wall push-ups, sit-ups, squats or star jumps.
"If you're looking at 220 push-ups one day, you'll think 'god this is going to be a big hard day'. If it's just 50 push-ups, you'll think 'this is a breeze'.
"Mental health fluctuates. The push-ups each day symbolise that."
Adamstown Rosebud also has a partnership with youth mental health organisation, Headspace, to provide resilience and mental health awareness resources and support to players and coaches.
The club is helping Headspace develop and pilot a coaching resource to incorporate mental health awareness and skills during training sessions.
Drew, who is a Kotara High School personal development, health and physical education teacher, said "mental health is so prevalent these days, especially with young people".
"Being a high school teacher, I get a good insight into a lot of different causes of mental illnesses in young people," he said.
To support the Adamstown Rosebud push-up effort or to take up the challenge, visit thepushupchallenge.com.au/beneficiary/Lifeline-Hunter-NSW.
A new 'beach' has formed off Shortland Esplanade, directly beneath Fort Scratchley.
"There's this massive sandbar starting to build up that wasn't there a month ago," Topics spy and Herald reporter Matthew Kelly said.
"As much as we write about Bar Beach losing all its sand, as the scientists suggest, it moves around."
Shifting seamlessly from science to comedy, Matt quipped: "Newcastle's newest beach is being formed underneath Fort Scratchley. It needs a name," he quipped.
Early contenders, we suggest, could be Little Nobbys, Greta Thunberg Bay, or Coal's Mistake [just like Reid's Mistake!].
We were chatting to former Swansea MP Garry Edwards recently about Belmont 16ft Sailing Club's centenary celebrations this year. Garry is a life member and director of the club.
Anyhow, he called us back and apologised that he hadn't been able to talk when we rang. "I was having a scan," he said.
We wondered whether we should inquire if all was OK, but Garry was quick to clarify the situation.
"That's SCAN - a Senior Citizen's Afternoon Nap," he quipped, with a chuckle.
IN THE NEWS:
