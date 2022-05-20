Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Pharmacist Caroline Jane Bradley: NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal suspends registration for six months after potentially thousands of tablets of Schedule 8 drugs stolen

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
May 20 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REGISTRATION SUSPENDED: A pharmacist who worked across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie has had her registration suspended for six months. Picture: File

A PHARMACIST has had her registration suspended for six months after the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal found she stole 'thousands' of tablets of Schedule 8 drugs from her employer, doctored invoices and skewed drug registers over a period of four years for her own use.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.